New teaser video for upcoming Skoda Superb facelift

Skoda will launch the revised Superb facelift on 23rd May in Bratislava. Until than, the Czech car manufacturer has decided to show us some details about their new model.





Today we found out that the upcoming 2020 Skoda Superb facelift will be available with LED Matrix technology for the headlights. Also, the Czech car manufacturer decided to modify the LED fog lights and have added dynamic indicators at the tail lights.





As the flagship model, the Superb boasts the brand’s latest innovations in terms of safety, driving comfort, and performance – bringing many advantages and specification features often found in cars from higher segments.





Until now we know that the model will also feature a plug-in hybrid version that will borrow the powertrain from the Volkswagen Passat GTE.

Tags: 2020 skoda superb, skoda superb, skoda superb facelift

