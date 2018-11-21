New teaser pictures with the upcoming Kia Soul. The car will be unveiled in LA
21 November 2018 13:52:59
Kia published another batch of teaser pictures with the upcoming generation Soul. As you may have read, the new Kia Soul will be unveiled on November 28th during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
An icon of Kia design, the Soul is all new for 2020 and will come to market with a bold, immediately recognizable design, versatility and a fun-to-drive personality.
The availability of several powertrains, including turbocharged engines and zero-emissions electric options, will make the Soul a consummate performer for the modern era.
The new all-electric Kia Soul is set to go on sale in Europe next year. Full UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
