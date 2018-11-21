New teaser pictures with the upcoming Kia Soul. The car will be unveiled in LA

Kia published another batch of teaser pictures with the upcoming generation Soul. As you may have read, the new Kia Soul will be unveiled on November 28th during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.





An icon of Kia design, the Soul is all new for 2020 and will come to market with a bold, immediately recognizable design, versatility and a fun-to-drive personality.





The availability of several powertrains, including turbocharged engines and zero-emissions electric options, will make the Soul a consummate performer for the modern era.





The new all-electric Kia Soul is set to go on sale in Europe next year. Full UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.





