New Ssangyong Korando unveiled
20 August 2019 17:03:28
Ssangyong wants to benefit from the C-segment explosion and introduces the new generation Korando. The fourth generation Korando was the designed by the team based at SsangYong’s R&D Centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The studio has modernised the look of the new Korando.
The new compact SUV brings a sense of luxury to its exterior design with multi-focus reflector LED headlights and high-power LED stacked fog-lights for visual impact, front and rear daytime running lights, and redesigned fog lamps also provide maximum visibility and enhance the SUV’s light signature for a more modern appearance. Dependent on trim level, Korando offers a selection of three stylish alloy wheel designs – 17”, 18” and 19” diamond cut wheels.
Inside, new Korando offers generous levels of equipment along with cutting edge design technologies. Its integrated wrap-around dashboard design is said to be inspired by the design of a classical string instrument, and at the top of the range its innovative “Blaze Cockpit” has a 10.25 inch full digital cluster and 9” AVN unit with a colour choice of 34 infinity mood lighting options.
To ensure maximum space and comfort, both driver and passenger needs are taken into consideration in the design of the overall package. This is a multi-role SUV which blends style with load carrying capability - it seats 5 comfortably, with plenty of leg room and the versatility that you would expect from a modern SUV. The dimensions of the cabin are 1,350mm (w) x 815mm (l) x 889mm (h) and the load area offers up to 1248L of space in the back.
In step with engine down-sizing seen throughout the industry, the new Korando is available with a choice of compact engines characterised by high combustion efficiency, superior power delivery and good fuel economy. Korando is available with either an uprated 1.6 Diesel engine or 1.5 GDI-turbo petrol engine.
The newly developed Euro 6D-T compliant 1.6 litre diesel engine produces 136PS max power and 324Nm max torque delivering a smooth, progressive and powerful driving experience. It’s exceptionally durable and fuel efficient, the 1.6 diesel engine is the perfect choice when peak torque performance and fuel economy are a priority. It achieves a CO2 emission level of 144 (NEDC) and fuel economy of up to 48.7mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and achieves 0-62mph in 12.01 seconds.
Later on, Korando will also offer a Euro 6D-T compliant 1.5 GDI-turbo petrol engine which produces 163PS max power with and 280Nm of torque at 1,500-4,500 RPM. The vehicle and full performance stats will be available in the UK from December 2019.
And, new Korando offers generous approach and departure angles too with an approach of 18 degrees and departure angle of 24.5 degrees.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt

BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever

On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car

Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary

Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
