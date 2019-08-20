New Ssangyong Korando unveiled

Ssangyong wants to benefit from the C-segment explosion and introduces the new generation Korando. The fourth generation Korando was the designed by the team based at SsangYong’s R&D Centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The studio has modernised the look of the new Korando.





The new compact SUV brings a sense of luxury to its exterior design with multi-focus reflector LED headlights and high-power LED stacked fog-lights for visual impact, front and rear daytime running lights, and redesigned fog lamps also provide maximum visibility and enhance the SUV’s light signature for a more modern appearance. Dependent on trim level, Korando offers a selection of three stylish alloy wheel designs – 17”, 18” and 19” diamond cut wheels.





Inside, new Korando offers generous levels of equipment along with cutting edge design technologies. Its integrated wrap-around dashboard design is said to be inspired by the design of a classical string instrument, and at the top of the range its innovative “Blaze Cockpit” has a 10.25 inch full digital cluster and 9” AVN unit with a colour choice of 34 infinity mood lighting options.





To ensure maximum space and comfort, both driver and passenger needs are taken into consideration in the design of the overall package. This is a multi-role SUV which blends style with load carrying capability - it seats 5 comfortably, with plenty of leg room and the versatility that you would expect from a modern SUV. The dimensions of the cabin are 1,350mm (w) x 815mm (l) x 889mm (h) and the load area offers up to 1248L of space in the back.





In step with engine down-sizing seen throughout the industry, the new Korando is available with a choice of compact engines characterised by high combustion efficiency, superior power delivery and good fuel economy. Korando is available with either an uprated 1.6 Diesel engine or 1.5 GDI-turbo petrol engine.





The newly developed Euro 6D-T compliant 1.6 litre diesel engine produces 136PS max power and 324Nm max torque delivering a smooth, progressive and powerful driving experience. It’s exceptionally durable and fuel efficient, the 1.6 diesel engine is the perfect choice when peak torque performance and fuel economy are a priority. It achieves a CO2 emission level of 144 (NEDC) and fuel economy of up to 48.7mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and achieves 0-62mph in 12.01 seconds.





Later on, Korando will also offer a Euro 6D-T compliant 1.5 GDI-turbo petrol engine which produces 163PS max power with and 280Nm of torque at 1,500-4,500 RPM. The vehicle and full performance stats will be available in the UK from December 2019.





And, new Korando offers generous approach and departure angles too with an approach of 18 degrees and departure angle of 24.5 degrees.













