New Skoda Skala details revealed
26 October 2018 11:16:35
After a not so successful Rapid Spaceback, Skoda is ready to have a true contender for Golf in the compact segment. It is called Scala and offers a high level of active and passive safety, full-LED headlights and tail lights, plenty of space for luggage and passengers, as well as numerous Simply Clever features.
Five engine variants are available ranging from 90 PS to 150 PS. The five-door hatchback combines its emotive design with a high degree of functionality and connectivity. The new ŠKODA Scala transmits the emotive design language of the VISION RS study, which impressed at the Paris Motor Show, into a series-production vehicle. It will enter the market as early as in the first half of 2019.
With the Scala, ŠKODA is presenting the new emotive exterior and interior design language for the first time in a production model. It already attracted attention at the Paris Motor Show with the VISION RS.
The name Scala, which comes from the Latin meaning ‘stairs’, fits perfectly. With the Scala, the ŠKODA brand has climbed several steps on the development ladder.
Despite its compact dimensions, the ŠKODA Scala offers a generous amount of space in the interior for a vehicle in the compact car segment. The new compact model measures 4,362 mm in length, is 1,793 mm wide, and 1,471 mm high. The long wheelbase of 2,649 mm gives the ŠKODA Scala very good driving characteristics.
In terms of interior dimensions, the ŠKODA Scala leaves nothing to be desired and is getting closer to the ŠKODA Octavia. The kneeroom is 73 mm (73 mm for the ŠKODA Octavia), elbow room in the rear is 1,425 mm (1,449 mm for the ŠKODA Octavia) and head room in the rear is 982 mm (980 mm for the ŠKODA Octavia). And in typical ŠKODA style, the ŠKODA Scala has one of the largest boots in its segment with a capacity of 467 litres. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,410 litres.
The new compact car is the first ŠKODA model to come with the rear dynamic indicator. Hidden beneath the rear bumper is an optional Simply Clever feature: an electrically retractable tow bar, which can be folded out using a button in the boot.
The optional Virtual Cockpit can be configured in a variety of ways and is available with a 10.25-inch display, the largest in the compact car segment. The infotainment system displays measure up to 9.2 inches – also top in the segment.
Thanks to a new generation of ŠKODA Connect mobile online services, passengers will have the option of locking and unlocking the car using their mobile phone and updating the software of the infotainment or maps ‘over the air’ – without the need to visit a dealership.
A variety of passive safety systems increase the level of safety even further. If a collision is imminent, the optional proactive occupant protection system Crew Protect Assist automatically shuts the windows at an early stage, and tensions the front seat belts. In the event of an accident, the ŠKODA Scala protects occupants with up to nine airbags. In addition to the two front airbags for the driver and front passenger, the new compact model also features a knee airbag beneath the steering wheel; side airbags in the front doors as well as curtain airbags and side airbags for the two rear doors are also available as an option.
New Skoda Skala details revealed Photos (1 photos)
