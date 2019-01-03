New Skoda Kodiaq vRS UK pricing announced

After it was introduced as a world premiere during this year Paris Motor Show, Skoda Kodiaq vRS is now ready to reach its first clients in the UK. The brand’s first ever performance SUV will start from £42,870 and comes with a comprehensive equipment list that befits its status as the new performance flagship of the ŠKODA range.





Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show earlier this year, the new Kodiaq vRS adds a dynamic new dimension to ŠKODA’s SUV range. Powered by a twin turbocharged 2.0 TDI engine, standard four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed DSG gearbox the Kodiaq vRS can sprint from 0-62mph in just 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 136mph.





The design package includes 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, gloss black finish on the grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes, vRS sports bumpers and trademark red brake calipers.





Inside, the sporting flagship of the range features figure-hugging Alcantara-trimmed sports seats finished with contrast vRS stitching and logo, along with a black rooflining and vRS stitching for the door panels. The vRS is also the first ŠKODA to be offered with fully digital Virtual Cockpit display as standard.





To reflect the car’s sporting nature, the Kodiaq vRS’s system includes a special Sport view that places the speedometer in the centre of the display.





All Kodiaq vRS models are equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering as standard. Dynamic sound booster and front parking sensors are also standard fit.





Order books for the new Kodiaq vRS open on 3 January 2019, with first deliveries expected in the UK in early Spring.













