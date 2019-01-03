New Skoda Kodiaq vRS UK pricing announced
3 January 2019 17:37:14
After it was introduced as a world premiere during this year Paris Motor Show, Skoda Kodiaq vRS is now ready to reach its first clients in the UK. The brand’s first ever performance SUV will start from £42,870 and comes with a comprehensive equipment list that befits its status as the new performance flagship of the ŠKODA range.
Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show earlier this year, the new Kodiaq vRS adds a dynamic new dimension to ŠKODA’s SUV range. Powered by a twin turbocharged 2.0 TDI engine, standard four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed DSG gearbox the Kodiaq vRS can sprint from 0-62mph in just 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 136mph.
The design package includes 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, gloss black finish on the grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes, vRS sports bumpers and trademark red brake calipers.
Inside, the sporting flagship of the range features figure-hugging Alcantara-trimmed sports seats finished with contrast vRS stitching and logo, along with a black rooflining and vRS stitching for the door panels. The vRS is also the first ŠKODA to be offered with fully digital Virtual Cockpit display as standard.
To reflect the car’s sporting nature, the Kodiaq vRS’s system includes a special Sport view that places the speedometer in the centre of the display.
All Kodiaq vRS models are equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering as standard. Dynamic sound booster and front parking sensors are also standard fit.
Order books for the new Kodiaq vRS open on 3 January 2019, with first deliveries expected in the UK in early Spring.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Toyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los Angeles
Toyota tried to imagine how future adventures will look like with the new FT-AC concept, unveiled for the first time during this year Los Angeles Motor Show. ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
