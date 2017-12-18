Home » News » Rolls Royce » New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018
New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018
18 December 2017 10:57:10
Launching the new generation Rolls Royce Phantom on the US market has to be important and means something. So the Rolls Royce brand decided to introduce the Phantom during this year Detroit NAIAS, but inside a special exhibition, not opened for ordinary people.
The Gallery comes to Cobo Center with a $10 million collection of the most acclaimed automobiles in the world, including the North American debut of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Marking the official kick-off to the 2018 NAIAS, The Gallery will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. in Cobo Center’s Atrium overlooking the international waterway. Tickets are $250 per person.
Now in its 12th year, The Gallery represents the personification of ultra luxury – from exquisite vehicles to fine food to world-class silent auction experiences. A host of the world’s most prestigious brands will be featured, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Rolls-Royce, to name a few.
