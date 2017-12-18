Home » News » Rolls Royce » New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

18 December 2017 10:57:10

Launching the new generation Rolls Royce Phantom on the US market has to be important and means something. So the Rolls Royce brand decided to introduce the Phantom during this year Detroit NAIAS, but inside a special exhibition, not opened for ordinary people. 

The Gallery comes to Cobo Center with a $10 million collection of the most acclaimed automobiles in the world, including the North American debut of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Marking the official kick-off to the 2018 NAIAS, The Gallery will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. in Cobo Center’s Atrium overlooking the international waterway. Tickets are $250 per person.
New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018
New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018 Photos

Now in its 12th year, The Gallery represents the personification of ultra luxury  – from exquisite vehicles to fine food to world-class silent auction experiences. A host of the world’s most prestigious brands will be featured, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Rolls-Royce, to name a few.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Rolls Royce, New Vehicles

New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018 Photos (1 photos)
  • New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    Engine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453.0 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  2. 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    Engine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453.0 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  3. 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I

    Engine: Cast Iron Straight-6, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 2300 rpmN/A

  4. 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II

    Engine: Inline-6N/AN/A

  5. 1932 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Figoni et Falaschi Berline

    Engine: Inline-6N/AN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com