New Porsche 911 - first teaser video
24 November 2018 08:29:57
Porsche will unveil the all-new generation Porsche 911 model. As you can expect, the German sports car will retaing the classic design, but it will get some minor tweaks.
According to the German car manufacturer, the new Porsche 911 will get Matrix LED lights. Also, the new 911 will be available with an all-new eight speed automatic double clutch transmission.
The new Porsche 911 will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The press event will took place on November 27th and it will be available starting next year. Until the official reveal, we have a chance to see a first teaser video.
