New pictures with the upcoming 2020 Land Rover Defender
3 August 2019 02:53:06
Land Rover has published a new set of camouflaged pictures with a prototype of the upcoming generation Defender. The model will be showcased during this year, while the market debut is sheduled for the first part of 2020.
Now, the guys from Land Rover have handed a car to the specialists from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to test it around Dubai.
Coincidentally, the Dubai test martks the 65th year since the beginning of the cooperation between IRFC and Land Rover. Also, Land Rover renew the partnership over the next three years.
The Land Rover Defender prototype was tested on the sand dunes in Dubai and it was also run around the mighty Jebel Jais highway.
“The Red Cross supports millions of people in crisis every year, working in almost every country in the world. We operate in some of the most hard-to-reach places on earth, often working in very difficult terrain, so our teams have to be able to cope with anything. That’s why we’re proud to have partnered with Land Rover since 1954, and to be putting their new Defender to the test”, said Ilir Caushaj, IFRC’s Team Lead for Global Fleets and Logistics, commented.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Kia XCeed was already unveiled to the public, but the South-Korean manufacturer wants to show the public how it all started and what is the inspiration source. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
