New pictures with the upcoming 2020 Land Rover Defender

Land Rover has published a new set of camouflaged pictures with a prototype of the upcoming generation Defender. The model will be showcased during this year, while the market debut is sheduled for the first part of 2020.





Now, the guys from Land Rover have handed a car to the specialists from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to test it around Dubai.





Coincidentally, the Dubai test martks the 65th year since the beginning of the cooperation between IRFC and Land Rover. Also, Land Rover renew the partnership over the next three years.





The Land Rover Defender prototype was tested on the sand dunes in Dubai and it was also run around the mighty Jebel Jais highway.





“The Red Cross supports millions of people in crisis every year, working in almost every country in the world. We operate in some of the most hard-to-reach places on earth, often working in very difficult terrain, so our teams have to be able to cope with anything. That’s why we’re proud to have partnered with Land Rover since 1954, and to be putting their new Defender to the test”, said Ilir Caushaj, IFRC’s Team Lead for Global Fleets and Logistics, commented.

Tags: 2020 defender, 2020 land rover defender, land rover, land rover defender

