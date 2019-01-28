New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
28 January 2019 17:31:47
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s all-new infotainment system with significantly enhanced functionality.
New NissanConnect is an all-new advanced infotainment system. The benefit for customers is an intuitive integration of their smartphone with the vehicle, plus the ability to download Over The Air (OTA) map and software updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all grades except entry level Visia.
Users are encouraged to download an all-new app – called Door to Door Navigation – to their smartphone. This unlocks enhanced functionality, such as planning a route before they leave their home or office on their phone. Once complete, they can send the destination directly to the car to start route guidance the moment they’re behind the wheel.
New NissanConnect also features TomTom Premium Traffic, which provides highly accurate real-time traffic data to optimise travel time.
Access to New NissanConnect is via a seven-inch head unit integrated centrally into the dashboard.
The instrument cluster display – located between the two dials directly in front of the driver – has also been redesigned to show additional information when receiving phone calls or SMS text messages. It also displays turn-by-turn route guidance.
