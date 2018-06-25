New Mitsubishi Shogun launched in UK

Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the brand’s technical flagship, then new Shogun Sport is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship off-road vehicle. It is the most capable vehicle in its growing range of SUVs and 4X4 vehicles.





Its front end is dominated by Mitsubishi Motors’ striking new “Dynamic Shield” front fascia and enhanced with chrome grille bars and powerful LED headlamp/DRL clusters. As well as giving the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport an unmistakable presence, the front has been specially honed to reduce aerodynamics, thereby reducing fuel consumption and noise, as well reduce the amount of splash-over created when wading. For example, air dams are positioned ahead of the front tyres to reduce air resistance and lift, while the A-pillars are rounded and flush with the glass.





The rear design is both purposeful and stylish with an elevated rear valance to aid ground clearance and LED rear tail lights that have a distinctive vertical design. The integrated roof rails, sill trim and side steps reinforce the Shogun Sport’s all-purpose versatility while the whole design is finished off perfectly with diamond-cut, 18-inch alloy wheels with contrasting black gloss elements.





The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport is available in three metallic shades (Deep Bronze, Atlantic Grey and Sterling Silver), two pearlescent finishes (Imperial Red and, on Shogun Sport 4 only, Cosmos Black) as well as one solid paint (Polar White).





The Shogun Sport is powered by Mitsubishi Motors’ inline 4-cylinder 2.4L MIVEC turbo diesel engine. Engineered for high performance and fuel efficiency, the 4N15 uses a lightweight, aluminum cylinder block and Mitsubishi Motors’ MIVEC variable valve lift and timing control to switch between two cam profiles to tailor engine performance for low and high speed operation.





This is aided by a variable geometry turbocharger, which controls turbine boost to maintain the optimum balance between power and efficiency, and a high-pressure (200MPa) fuel injection system. As a result, the Shogun Sport produces 181hp at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque from just 2,500 rpm.





The eight-speed automatic transmission also has Sport Mode manual override to allow the driver to change gears as they wish using either the shift lever or paddle shifters.





The rear suspension comprises a multi-link arrangement with coil springs while the mount points and the structure of the lateral rod mounts have been engineered to offer excellent stability in a straight line and during cornering.





The electrically-adjustable front seats, which are heated in the Shogun Sport 4, have sunken stitching lines to emphasise the quality feel, while more rounded shoulder supports provide better upper body comfort as well as giving the seats a more inviting appearance.





A multi-information display in the instrument panel provides details on fuel consumption, fuel range and eco-drive assistance in addition to drive and off-road modes.





The second row seats can be reclined for comfort and tumbled forward to optimise the generous interior space and enhance practicality. The Shogun Sport offers 502 litres of load space in five-seat configuration, which increases to 1,488 litres with the 60:40 split rear seats folded.





The Super Select II 4WD system has a normal torque split of 40:60 front-to-rear when four-wheel drive is selected, enhancing grip while still providing a natural, neutral feel to the driver.





Depending on the driver’s needs, they merely have to twist the selector dial located on the centre console to switch between four distinct transmission modes – 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc.





The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport goes on sale in July priced from £37,775 OTR for the Shogun Sport 3 and £39,775 OTR for the Shogun Sport 4 version.









