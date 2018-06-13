Home » News » Mercedes » New Mercedes E-Class updates announced

New Mercedes E-Class updates announced

13 June 2018 12:20:12

Along the officially and consistently refreshed C-Class, Mercedes is also introducing in the US a revamped E-Class, with new engines and configuration.

New E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models debut an upgraded 3.0L V6 biturbo engine that produces 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque compared to 329 hp and 354 lb-ft in the E 400 models that they replace.

The available Driver Assistance Package offers the enhanced safety systems featured on the 2018 S-Class models, using a substantially broader scope of map and navigation data. All driver assistance systems can be operated using the Touch Control Buttons on the new three-spoke Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel.

The 2019 E-Class debuts a variety of cabin upgrades and trim choices, enhancing its distinctive luxury ambience. The Coupe and Cabriolet now offer the ENERGIZING Comfort Package, which engages pre-set preferences for the climate control system, fragrancing, seats (heat, ventilation, massage), LED lighting and music.
The 2019 model year also marks the debut of the new AMG E 53 Sedan, Coupe and Cabriolet models. All E 53 models feature the same powertrain as the CLS 53, which combines a new in- line six-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with the EQ Boost integrated starter-generator, 48V electric system and auxiliary supercharger. Also like the CLS 53, the E 53 models are equipped with the AMG 4MATIC+ fully variable All-Wheel Drive system and AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL.

All AMG E-Class variants come standard with the 12.3-in. Widescreen instrument cluster and Burmester Surround Sound system.


