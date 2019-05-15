New McLaren GT supercar unveiled

After a long series of teasers, McLaren finally unveiled his newest supercar: the GT. Positioned alongside the established Sports, Super and Ultimate Series families, this is a new McLaren for a new audience and provides an alternative to existing products in an expanding market segment.





Like all McLarens, the new GT has a carbon fibre structure that possesses exceptional strength and rigidity while enabling unparalleled driving dynamics and lightest-in-class kerbweight. At 1,530kg (DIN), the McLaren GT is more than 130kg lighter than its closest core competitor and literally hundreds of kilogrammes less than other cars in the segment. With 620PS from its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the power-to-weight ratio of the superlight new McLaren GT is a remarkable 405PS-per-tonne.





The bespoke MonoCell II-T monocoque – the T denoting ‘Touring’ – incorporates a carbon fibre rear upper structure that adds minimal weight but allows the creation of a 420-litre luggage area below the front-hinged, full-length glazed tailgate. The tailgate has a soft-close function as standard and can be optioned as electrically powered.





The low height of the engine and positioning of the exhaust system has allowed the volume, shape and usability of the luggage bay to be optimised. A golf bag or two pairs of 185cm skis and boots as well as luggage can be carried with ease, while a further 150 litres of storage at the front means the new McLaren GT can accommodate a total of 570 litres.





The strength of the carbon fibre core structure means that glazed C-pillars and rear-quarter windows can be incorporated into the design, enhancing rearward vision and bringing still more light into an inherently spacious and uncluttered cabin. Dihedral doors swing upwards to expose a wide opening and low sill.





The Nappa leather trim that features as standard can be upgraded to softgrain luxury leather or Alcantara®, depending on which vehicle specification is chosen. Cashmere will become available as an additional choice towards the end of 2019 – the first time that this exclusive material has been used in a production vehicle. SuperFabric trim for the rear luggage bay is another option, the innovative woven fabric that is infused with a layer of tiny armoured guard plates, providing increased resistance to stains, cuts, nicks and abrasions, as well as being breathable, easy to clean and quick to dry.





Ahead of the driver and providing key vehicle information is a 12.3” TFT screen. The instrument graphics are like those seen on aircraft, the aeronautical influences delivering clear, crisp displays that are easy to read. In addition to vehicle speed, gear selection and engine revs, the instrument cluster can also display turn-by-turn navigation, phone calls, chosen audio output and tyre temperatures and pressures. When a reversing camera has been specified, the image behind the vehicle is displayed when reverse gear is selected, which keeps the driver’s eyeline as high as possible.





The source of that performance is a new, 620PS 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine, designated M840TE. Further expanding the family of McLaren V8 engines, it is bespoke to the new McLaren GT and has the immense power and torque and superior exhaust sound quality that are the hallmarks of a true Grand Tourer. Torque of 630Nm is produced between 5,500rpm and 6,500rpm, with more than 95% of this available from 3,000rpm to 7,250rpm. The new engine is mated to a 7-speed SSG transmission to deliver linear, seamless and relentless acceleration.





The performance statistics speak for themselves: with a launch control function optimising acceleration from a standing start, 0-100km/h (0-62mph) is achieved in 3.2 seconds (0-60mph in 3.1 seconds), 0-200km/h (0-124mph) is dispatched in 9.0 seconds. The maximum speed of the McLaren GT is 326km/h (203mph).





The new McLaren GT is available to order now from McLaren retailers worldwide, with customer deliveries commencing towards the end of 2019. UK pricing starts at £163,000 including taxes.

















Tags: mclaren, mclaren supercar, mclaren gt, mclaren gt uk pricing, mclaren gt uk

Posted in McLaren, New Vehicles