New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
1 December 2018 05:11:40
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that the 720S GT3 will be making its public debut at the Bahrain GT Festival on November 30 ahead of its maiden competitive appearance at this December’s Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi. Both outings follow an extensive development programme for the new model.
The 720S GT3 is the first car designed and built by McLaren Automotive’s in-house motorsport department. Ahead of initial deliveries to customer teams for the 2019 season, the new car will run at the Pure McLaren customer event to be held at the Bahrain International Circuit before making its dynamic public debut during the Bahrain GT Festival. The car will be demonstrated on track, and will form a central attraction on display in the paddock during the event, which incorporates the inaugural FIA GT Nations Cup and SRO GT4 International Cup.
Following this appearance, the 720S GT3 then faces its most demanding challenge to date at the Gulf 12 Hours event on December 13-15.
In anticipation of the McLaren 720S GT3’s public and competitive debuts, the car’s development programme progresses on to the next stage this month, as the team relocates to the Middle East for further track running. This latest stage in the development programme will see the 720S GT3 continue to be tested extensively ahead of homologation for the 2019 season.
The all-new McLaren Super Series GT3 challenger, designed and built by the in-house McLaren motorsport department, has already covered thousands of track kilometres at a wide variety of circuits around Europe.
