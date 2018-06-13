New Lincoln Navigator earns five-star in NHTSA tests
13 June 2018 12:24:26
Lincoln Navigator is one of the most appreciated big SUV's in the US when it comes to luxury and performance. But the big navigator had to be also very appreciated when it comes to safety, so it was tested by the NHTSA.
The all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator earns five stars, the highest possible government crash rating, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program. Navigator is the only SUV in its class to earn an Overall Vehicle Score of five stars in the full-size SUV segment.
Navigator’s lightweight aluminum body, fully boxed steel frame, dual pyrotechnic pretensioners in front seat belts and driver-assist technologies all contribute to it achieving the top rating.
The all-new Lincoln Navigator offers a host of driver-assist technologies designed to inspire driver confidence. These include Blind Spot Information System, a lane keeping system, enhanced active park assist, auto high beams, 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.
