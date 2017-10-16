New Kia Stonic UK pricing announced

UK's SUV growing market is now even more crowded with the launch of the new Stonic. The new Stonic will play in the B-segment and will have a starting price of £16,295. This is 100 pounds more than its brother Hyundai Kona.





Kia expects to sell 70,000 versions of Stonic in Europe in 2018, rising steadily to 100,000 a year. The UK will account for between 8,000 and 10,000 sales a year.





Stonic is based on the latest Rio supermini. In the UK there is a five-model line-up based on grade 2 and First Edition trim levels. All versions offer an extensive package of connectivity features, including links to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via pre-downloaded smartphone apps, while advanced electronic driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic switching between high and low headlight beams are available.





The First Edition version stands out even more thanks to its two-tone paintwork. The roof, wing mirror casings and rear spoiler are picked out in either black, lime green, red or orange, depending on the choice of main body colour, and there are colour accents in the interior on the seats and around the lower centre console and display screen areas.





The First Edition also has Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to prevent the car from being driven into the path of a vehicle approaching from an angle out of the driver's eye-line.





There is a 7.0-inch display with a DAB radio and MP3 compatibility in grade 2, and in the First Edition this is upgraded to a 7.0-inch touchscreen navigation and infotainment system featuring Kia Connected Services with TomTom. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration are standard across the range.





Three engines are available in Stonic, headed by Kia's little jewel, the 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injection) unit delivering 118bhp. It lines up alongside a 1.4-litre multi-point injection (MPi) naturally aspirated 98bhp petrol engine and the 108bhp 1.6-litre CRDi turbodiesel from the cee'd range.













Tags: kia, kia stonic, kia stonic uk pricing, uk prices, kia small suv, kia uk

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles