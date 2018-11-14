New Kia Soul to be introduced in LA Motor Show

Nobody believed in the Kia Soul when it was first launched. But the strange car, inspired by a wild boar with a backpack managed to attract enough clients to even reach its third generation. More to that, Kia used Soul to introduce its electric plans to the world, offering an electric version of the car. A third generation of the Kia Soul is scheduled to be introduced this fall.





The all-new Kia Soul will make its world debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. An icon of Kia design, the Soul is all new for 2020 and will come to market with a bold, immediately recognizable design, versatility and a fun-to-drive personality.





The availability of several powertrains, including turbocharged engines and zero-emissions electric options, will make the Soul a consummate performer for the modern era.





The new all-electric Kia Soul is set to go on sale in Europe next year. Full UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.













Tags: kia soul, new kia soul, kia soul world debut, kia soul los angeles motor show

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles