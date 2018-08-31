New Kia ProCeed design preview

Kia unveiled the new Ceed at the beginning of this year and now is ready for a new chapter in its compact segment. It will all happen in October.





Previewed in a new sketch the all-new Kia ProCeed merges stunning design with the space and versatility of a tourer in a five-door shooting brake body. It is a surprise, considering the previous ProCeed was a three door sporty hatchback.





The ProCeed follows the design blueprint laid down by the 2017 Kia Proceed Concept, and will offer drivers an unparalleled combination of design and versatility. Designed, developed and engineered exclusively for Europe, it represents a unique proposition in the compact family car segment.





The Kia ProCeed will be revealed at an event on 13 September, and make its public debut at the 2018 Mondial de l’Auto in Paris on 2 October.













