New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower

Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.





When equipped with this new engine, the XE will be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, while the fuel consumption is clocked at 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers. The same engine will also be fitted on the XF model.





This time, the XF will run from not to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and will return 7.2 liters per 100 kilometers. Last, but not least model that will be fitted with this engine is the F-Pace. As a result the SUV will run from stand still in 6.0 seconds with fuel economy with 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers.





"We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever. Our new 300PS petrol engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar, while delivering enhanced fuel economy, thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design", said brand's Executive Director for Product Engineering, Nick Rogers.

Source: Jaguar