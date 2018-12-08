Home » News » Miscellaneous » New imagines with Polestar 1. The Swedish hybrid coupe will be produced in 2019
New imagines with Polestar 1. The Swedish hybrid coupe will be produced in 2019
8 December 2018 16:56:52
A few weeks ago, Polestar announced us that it will assamble 34 test prototype of the next Polestar 1 hybrid coupe. After that, Polestar told us that the car delivered excelent performance during safety test.
Now, Polestar has published new imagines with the Polestar 1 during test programme evaluations. The way Polestar 1 feels to drive and live with is critical, according to Polestar’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Ingenlath.
“Whenever you drive Polestar 1, you should immediately feel like you are in control and that the car is ready to respond to your input, no matter what you want to do. This is a GT that needs to be easy to drive and comfortable in everyday use with its smooth and quiet hybrid drivetrain – but also ready to deliver its thrilling 600 hp and 1,000 Nm performance whenever the driver wants it”, said Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's chief test driver.
Steering responsiveness and torque vectoring calibration have taken priority in the latest tests, validating the chassis and suspension tuning carried out on earlier prototype cars in 2018.
The next prototype phase, which starts early in 2019, includes the very first cars built in the soon-to-be-completed Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. This will be the final prototype series before pre-production cars are built to final specification and quality standards.
