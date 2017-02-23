New Hyundai i30 Wagon photos and details

After we saw the first teaser of thenew generation i30 Wagon, hyundai finally unveiled the break model, ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut, scheduled to take place in geneva, in two weeks.





With 602 litres of space and 1,650 litres with the seats folded, Hyundai i30 Wagon has one of the biggest boots in the segment. Versatility is further enhanced by the additional storage space beneath the boot floor with several compartments.





The overall length of the Tourer is 4,585 mm (5-door version: 4,340 mm), the height is 1,465 mm (1,475 mm with roof rack). Theoverall width of 1,795 mm and wheelbase of 2,650 mm are the same as the five-door version.





The i30 offers standard active safety with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist System always on board.





Using camera sensors, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) fitted in the i30 operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The optional pedestrian recognition uses a front radar and avoids or mitigates the consequence of an impact with a pedestrian.





The eight-inch touch screen of the new generation navigation system offers connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and LIVE Services. A wireless charging system for smartphones with the Qi standard is available as well. As an alternative, customers can choose between different audio options, including the audio system with a five-inch capacitive LCD touch screen with integrated dynamic rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity and My Music functionality.





The powertrain line-up of the i30 Tourer consists of downsized turbocharged engines to enhance efficiency and responsiveness (preliminary fuel consumption in l/100 km for the Hyundai i30 Wagon range: combined 5.8 – 3.6 l/100km, CO2 Emissions 135– 95 g/km*). Customers can choose from two petrol engines and one 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine with 110PS.





The Tourer is available with Hyundai’s all-new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the 1.4 T-GDI delivers maximum power of 140 PS and the new three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI that delivers maximum power of 120 PS.





Designed in Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, produced in Nošovice, Czech Republic, and tested on the Nürburgring, the third generation i30 family is built on the infrastructure that Hyundai Motor has developed over the last 25 years in Europe.













