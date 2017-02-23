New Hyundai i30 Wagon photos and details
23 February 2017 10:49:06
|Tweet
After we saw the first teaser of thenew generation i30 Wagon, hyundai finally unveiled the break model, ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut, scheduled to take place in geneva, in two weeks.
With 602 litres of space and 1,650 litres with the seats folded, Hyundai i30 Wagon has one of the biggest boots in the segment. Versatility is further enhanced by the additional storage space beneath the boot floor with several compartments.
The overall length of the Tourer is 4,585 mm (5-door version: 4,340 mm), the height is 1,465 mm (1,475 mm with roof rack). Theoverall width of 1,795 mm and wheelbase of 2,650 mm are the same as the five-door version.
The i30 offers standard active safety with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist System always on board.
Using camera sensors, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) fitted in the i30 operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The optional pedestrian recognition uses a front radar and avoids or mitigates the consequence of an impact with a pedestrian.
The eight-inch touch screen of the new generation navigation system offers connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and LIVE Services. A wireless charging system for smartphones with the Qi standard is available as well. As an alternative, customers can choose between different audio options, including the audio system with a five-inch capacitive LCD touch screen with integrated dynamic rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity and My Music functionality.
The powertrain line-up of the i30 Tourer consists of downsized turbocharged engines to enhance efficiency and responsiveness (preliminary fuel consumption in l/100 km for the Hyundai i30 Wagon range: combined 5.8 – 3.6 l/100km, CO2 Emissions 135– 95 g/km*). Customers can choose from two petrol engines and one 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine with 110PS.
The Tourer is available with Hyundai’s all-new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the 1.4 T-GDI delivers maximum power of 140 PS and the new three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI that delivers maximum power of 120 PS.
Designed in Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, produced in Nošovice, Czech Republic, and tested on the Nürburgring, the third generation i30 family is built on the infrastructure that Hyundai Motor has developed over the last 25 years in Europe.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...