Home » News » Range Rover » New generation Range Rover Evoque made its US debut
New generation Range Rover Evoque made its US debut
13 February 2019 15:53:50
Already introduced on the European market, Range Rover Evoque is making its US debut during this year Chicago Motor Show. Land Rover revealed the next generation Range Rover Evoque for the first time in the U.S.
The new Range Rover Evoque made its dynamic debut on an indoor off-road experience course at the McCormick Place convention center.
During the reveal, Land Rover offered a sneak peek at a Chicago-inspired film, featuring local photographer trashhand, that will be part of a future US marketing campaign for the Range Rover Evoque.
The Range Rover Evoque is priced from $42,650, and is available in five trim levels: S, SE, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE, with an additional First Edition model available for the first year only.
The new Range Rover Evoque will be available from launch with a 48-volt MHEV powertrain that harvests energy normally lost during deceleration and stores it in the underfloor battery. The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle’s upper touchscreen2.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
