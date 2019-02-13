New generation Range Rover Evoque made its US debut

Already introduced on the European market, Range Rover Evoque is making its US debut during this year Chicago Motor Show. Land Rover revealed the next generation Range Rover Evoque for the first time in the U.S.





The new Range Rover Evoque made its dynamic debut on an indoor off-road experience course at the McCormick Place convention center.

During the reveal, Land Rover offered a sneak peek at a Chicago-inspired film, featuring local photographer trashhand, that will be part of a future US marketing campaign for the Range Rover Evoque.

The Range Rover Evoque is priced from $42,650, and is available in five trim levels: S, SE, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE, with an additional First Edition model available for the first year only.

The new Range Rover Evoque will be available from launch with a 48-volt MHEV powertrain that harvests energy normally lost during deceleration and stores it in the underfloor battery. The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first vehicle to feature ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle’s upper touchscreen2.









