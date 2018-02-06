New generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter unveiled
6 February 2018 18:13:54
|Tweet
Mercedes is not only regarded for its premium cars, but also for its reliable vans. And the Sprinter is one of the most popular cars made by Mercedes along the years.
Since its market launch in 1995, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has given its name to an entire vehicle class. The third generation of the best-selling van is celebrating its world premiere in the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz logistics centre on the Mercator island in Duisburg.
It will be available across the Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer Network from June. And there's more. The new eSprinter will enter the market in 2019. It is part of the strategy of Mercedes-Benz Vans for electrification of the commercial van fleet.
The drive concept with rear and all-wheel drive is now supplemented with a new front-wheel drive system. For reasons inherent to the design, the payload of this version increases by 50 kilograms compared to rear-wheel drive.
An 80 millimetre lower loading sill makes the loading/unloading of commercially used Sprinters and access/egress to and from the living and sleeping area of camper vans considerably more convenient.
The technical highlights of the new Sprinter include two newly developed transmissions for front-wheel drive. The nine-speed automatic torque converter transmission is a first in the large van segment. The gear ranges are graduated to give an optimum balance between low consumption and handling. Other virtues include a low noise level and ride comfort.
The inside improvements include ergonomically shaped seats, keyless start and an improved air conditioning system. A variable stowage concept has its place. Loadable wheel arches and fully usable load compartment heights in combination with front-wheel drive increase versatility. The maximum load capacity is 17 m3., with tonnages up to 5.5 tonnes.
Mercedes-Benz Vans also raises the Sprinter segment with safety features. The assistance systems available for the new Sprinter include a self-cleaning reversing camera showing its image in the rear-view mirror, a modern Parking package with a 360-degree view, and a rain sensor with an integrated Wet Wiper system for optimum visibility even during the wiping process.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 SportroadsterEngine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SLEngine: 4 Cyl., Power: 89.5 kw / 120.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 142.4 nm / 105.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...