New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19

Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special event.





On the design side, Audi said that the new generation A7 will feature some styling cues seen on the Prologue concept, the prototype that was unveiled in 2014.





As you already know, the new generation Audi A7 will be based on the MLB Evo architecture and will be offered in S7 and RS7 versions. The latter one is said to come with the V8 4.0 liter engine found on the Posche Panamera Turbo S. According to some rumors, Audi will also come with a hybrid performance version.





This one will be based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. As a result, under the hood we will have a V8 4.0 liter engine rated at 550 horsepower and a 136 horsepower electric motor. As a result, the hybrid powertrain will offer 680 horsepower. With all the details we will come after the official unveiling.

