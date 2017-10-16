New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
16 October 2017 11:16:47
|Tweet
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special event.
On the design side, Audi said that the new generation A7 will feature some styling cues seen on the Prologue concept, the prototype that was unveiled in 2014.
As you already know, the new generation Audi A7 will be based on the MLB Evo architecture and will be offered in S7 and RS7 versions. The latter one is said to come with the V8 4.0 liter engine found on the Posche Panamera Turbo S. According to some rumors, Audi will also come with a hybrid performance version.
This one will be based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. As a result, under the hood we will have a V8 4.0 liter engine rated at 550 horsepower and a 136 horsepower electric motor. As a result, the hybrid powertrain will offer 680 horsepower. With all the details we will come after the official unveiling.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available only with DSG
-
This is your last chance to order a Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Seat might launch a coupe SUV under Cupra brand
Related Specs
1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi EditionEngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2002 Acura RD-X ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhpN/A
2002 Acura DN-X ConceptN/A, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhpN/A
2004 Acura TL A-Spec ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6200 rpmN/A
2005 Acura RL A-Spec ConceptEngine: 90 Degree, Aluminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...