New DS3 Crossback details emerge
19 September 2018 17:56:07
|Tweet
DS continues its European mission in the premium segment with the introduction of the new DS3 Crossback, a car that can be customised really easy.
It all starts on the outside: 10 wheel themes, 10 body colours – including the superb Millennium Blue seen on the DS X E-Tense Dream-Car – and three roof colours make up the initial personalisation process. Customers can choose from an extensive range of combinations for a highly personalised result.
The ultimate aspect of the personalisation process is expressed with the five DS Inspirations: DS MONTMARTRE, DS BASTILLE, DS PERFORMANCE Line, DS RIVOLI, DS OPERA and for the ultimate expression with La Première limited edition. These Inspirations mix and match colours and materials inside and outside the car, to meet individual tastes and requirements.
Particular emphasis was also placed on acoustics in development. Vehicle soundproofing has been taken to a higher level with a thicker specification of metal for the door panels, a carefully designed air extraction zone, thicker glass windows and an acoustic windscreen.
Building on this level of insulation, and to achieve the DS LOUNGE effect already offered by DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS engineers joined forces with French company FOCAL to work on the DS 3 CROSSBACK audio system. A long-established partner of the brand (with DS E-TENSE Concept Car, DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS X E-TENSE Dream Car) with its ELECTRA high-end signature, FOCAL worked with DS engineers and technicians to develop a Hi-Fi system with 12 loud speakers optimally positioned around the cabin (the tweeters are in the shark fins) – for an overall power of 515 watts.
DS 3 CROSSBACK introduces a new generation of full LED lighting with Matrix Beam technology: With DS MATRIX LED VISION, the driver will see the light beam adjust automatically to provide optimal lighting and can drive outside built-up areas on full headlights without dazzling other road users.
With DS PARK PILOT, drivers of DS 3 CROSSBACK can park automatically, without using the steering wheel and the pedals. This system is able to check whether a parking space big enough for DS 3 CROSSBACK simply by driving past at a speed of up to 30 kph / 18.5mph.
The head-up display projects key driving information in colours onto a transparent panel and in the driver’s field of vision: vehicle speed, speed limiter and cruise control, traffic sign information, as well as driving and navigation aids.
Completing the array of features is a 10.3” entertainment screen in HD format (the largest in its class) with smartphone mirroring and connected navigation. It is positioned at the top of the fascia to ensure visibility while driving.
New DS3 Crossback details emerge Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1955 Citroen DS 19Engine: Cast Steel Inline-4, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 173.5 nm / 128 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Volkswagen Transporter sets van record time on Nurburgring
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...