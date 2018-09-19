New DS3 Crossback details emerge

DS continues its European mission in the premium segment with the introduction of the new DS3 Crossback, a car that can be customised really easy.





It all starts on the outside: 10 wheel themes, 10 body colours – including the superb Millennium Blue seen on the DS X E-Tense Dream-Car – and three roof colours make up the initial personalisation process. Customers can choose from an extensive range of combinations for a highly personalised result.





The ultimate aspect of the personalisation process is expressed with the five DS Inspirations: DS MONTMARTRE, DS BASTILLE, DS PERFORMANCE Line, DS RIVOLI, DS OPERA and for the ultimate expression with La Première limited edition. These Inspirations mix and match colours and materials inside and outside the car, to meet individual tastes and requirements.





Particular emphasis was also placed on acoustics in development. Vehicle soundproofing has been taken to a higher level with a thicker specification of metal for the door panels, a carefully designed air extraction zone, thicker glass windows and an acoustic windscreen.





Building on this level of insulation, and to achieve the DS LOUNGE effect already offered by DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS engineers joined forces with French company FOCAL to work on the DS 3 CROSSBACK audio system. A long-established partner of the brand (with DS E-TENSE Concept Car, DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS X E-TENSE Dream Car) with its ELECTRA high-end signature, FOCAL worked with DS engineers and technicians to develop a Hi-Fi system with 12 loud speakers optimally positioned around the cabin (the tweeters are in the shark fins) – for an overall power of 515 watts.





DS 3 CROSSBACK introduces a new generation of full LED lighting with Matrix Beam technology: With DS MATRIX LED VISION, the driver will see the light beam adjust automatically to provide optimal lighting and can drive outside built-up areas on full headlights without dazzling other road users.





With DS PARK PILOT, drivers of DS 3 CROSSBACK can park automatically, without using the steering wheel and the pedals. This system is able to check whether a parking space big enough for DS 3 CROSSBACK simply by driving past at a speed of up to 30 kph / 18.5mph.





The head-up display projects key driving information in colours onto a transparent panel and in the driver’s field of vision: vehicle speed, speed limiter and cruise control, traffic sign information, as well as driving and navigation aids.





Completing the array of features is a 10.3” entertainment screen in HD format (the largest in its class) with smartphone mirroring and connected navigation. It is positioned at the top of the fascia to ensure visibility while driving.









Tags: ds3, ds3 crossback, new ds3 crossback, ds3 crossback details, ds suv info

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles