New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

One of the best sold cars in the small segment, the new Skoda Fabia has received some improvements. It has a restyled front and rear sections, the introduction of LED head and rear lights, as well as a refined interior. Headlights and front fog lights with new outlines and lighting technology also freshen up the look. LED headlights and LED rear lights are now being offered for the Skoda Fabia for the first time.





The line-up of engines for the SKODA Fabia will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0 litre. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 60 hp and 75 hp respectively. The two TSI drivetrains are packed with turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 95 hp and 110 hp. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter. The most powerful of the quartet of engines can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option.





The infotainment system ‘Swing’ now offers a 6.5-inch display and also allows drivers to use the full range of mobile online services from Skoda Connect. The revised Skoda Fabia facelift was shows during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but now we have a bigger picture gallery and some interesting videos. Please scroll and enjoy.

