Home » News » Skoda » New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

11 August 2018 10:00:21

One of the best sold cars in the small segment, the new Skoda Fabia has received some improvements. It has a restyled front and rear sections, the introduction of LED head and rear lights, as well as a refined interior. Headlights and front fog lights with new outlines and lighting technology also freshen up the look. LED headlights and LED rear lights are now being offered for the Skoda Fabia for the first time.

The line-up of engines for the SKODA Fabia will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0 litre. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 60 hp and 75 hp respectively. The two TSI drivetrains are packed with turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 95 hp and 110 hp. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter. The most powerful of the quartet of engines can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option. 

The infotainment system ‘Swing’ now offers a 6.5-inch display and also allows drivers to use the full range of mobile online services from Skoda Connect. The revised Skoda Fabia facelift was shows during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but now we have a bigger picture gallery and some interesting videos. Please scroll and enjoy. 
 
 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift Photos (11 photos)
  • New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift
  • New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift
  • New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift
  • New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests

    Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests

  2. Sebastien Ogier will compete in DTM as a Mercedes-AMG guest star

    Sebastien Ogier will compete in DTM as a Mercedes-AMG guest star

  3. BMW will recall 323.700 vehicles in Europe due to an EGR problem

    BMW will recall 323.700 vehicles in Europe due to an EGR problem

  4.  
  5. How practical is the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross

    How practical is the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross

  6. New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

    New details and pictures of the 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift

  7. Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach

    Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Skoda Octavia WRC

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Skoda Tudor Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental ConceptNew teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...

Custom Cars

Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kitFord Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...

Future Cars

Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is uniqueAudi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...

Market News

Mercedes reached record sales this yearMercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its carsSeat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...

Various News

Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on salePrince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answerHave you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
Copyright CarSession.com