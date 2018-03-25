Home » News » Audi » New details about the upcoming Audi RS6 - it could have 650 HP and a sedan version
New details about the upcoming Audi RS6 - it could have 650 HP and a sedan version
25 March 2018 07:26:28
Ladies and getlemen we have a good news: Audi is working on a new RS6 and the rumors are taking us to Heaven. According to the our colleagues from Autobild Germany, the next generation Audi RS6 might pack 650 horsepower and it will be ready in 2019.
More than that, the same voices told us that the new RS6 might also come in a sedan version. As a result, the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 will have a special and awesome rival.
The standard Audi RS6 will pack 605 horsepower but the Performance pack will add that 45 HP. In this moment, the RS6 is available only in a break version and has a 560 horsepower engine. With the optional Performance Pack, the car generates 605 horsepower.
Under the hood we will see the same 4.0 biturbo engine V8 that currently is found under the Porsche Cayenne Turbo's bonnet. The RS7 will definetly pack a hybrid version, but no electric trickery for the RS6.
Related Specs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2002 Audi RS6Engine: V8, Power: 450 kw / 5700-6400 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-5600 rpm
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2006 Audi S6Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3000-4000 rpm
2005 Audi RS4Engine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
