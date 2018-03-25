New details about the upcoming Audi RS6 - it could have 650 HP and a sedan version

Ladies and getlemen we have a good news: Audi is working on a new RS6 and the rumors are taking us to Heaven. According to the our colleagues from Autobild Germany, the next generation Audi RS6 might pack 650 horsepower and it will be ready in 2019.





More than that, the same voices told us that the new RS6 might also come in a sedan version. As a result, the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 will have a special and awesome rival.





The standard Audi RS6 will pack 605 horsepower but the Performance pack will add that 45 HP. In this moment, the RS6 is available only in a break version and has a 560 horsepower engine. With the optional Performance Pack, the car generates 605 horsepower.





Under the hood we will see the same 4.0 biturbo engine V8 that currently is found under the Porsche Cayenne Turbo's bonnet. The RS7 will definetly pack a hybrid version, but no electric trickery for the RS6.

Tags: 2016 rs6, 2019 audi rs6, audi rs6

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles