The upcoming Tesla Model Y has yet to be unveiled, but we managed to find out sone new and fresh details about the US-based crossover. According to our sources, the base model will start from 35,000 USD.





More than that, the minimum range is expected to be about 250 miles (400 kilometers). On the same Tweet we found that Model Y will feature Autopilot hardware 3.5 with more cameras and Tesla-designed radar and Level 4 full self-driving at launch.





Also, the new Tesla Model Y will be available only in an all-wheel drive configuration. As you know, the Model Y will be based on the Model 3 platform which means it will be easy to produce in the same assembly line.

