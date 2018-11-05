New Citroen C5 Aircross UK pricing announced

Citroen is strengthening its SUV offensive with the introduction of the new C5 Aircross on the UK market. Prices start at just £23,225. The official UK ‘on sale’ date for New C5 Aircross SUV is Monday 4 February, with order books opening across the Citroën dealer network on Monday 3 December.





New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV comes in three trim levels: Feel, Flair and Flair Plus Measuring 4.50m long, the new model is robust, muscular and powerful. Its flowing shape is punctuated with strong graphic touches such as the Airbump panels, large wheels, ground clearance of 230mm and distinctive roof bars. Inside the cabin, Advanced Comfort seats, a wide and tall central console and soft, warm materials enhance the refinement of the car.





Seven body colours are available: Polar White (standard colour), along with optional shades Volcano Red (Pearlescent), Cumulus Grey (Metallic), Platinum Grey (Metallic), Tijuca Blue (Metallic), Perla Nera Black (Pearlescent) and Pearl White (Pearlescent). or extra personalisation, a Perla Nera Black roof is available as an option on Flair and Flair Plus models, with four selected body colours.





Equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the latest 8-inch HD touchscreen as standard, New C5 Aircross SUV also features ConnectedCAM Citroën® and Wireless Smartphone Charging.

There is an array of 20 safety and driver assistance technologies, including Advanced Active Safety Brake, Active Lane Departure Warning and Active Blind Spot Monitoring, all of which are standard equipment.





New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is available from launch with Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist for off-road adventures. New C5 Aircross will be the first Citroën model with PHEV Plug-In Hybrid technology, arriving in early 2020.









