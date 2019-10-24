New BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring unveiled

BMW is introducing a more powerful engine for the current 3 Series range. The new M340i xDrive is available for both versions of the car: sedan and touring.





Powertrain and chassis technology developed with race track expertise from BMW M GmbH, distinctive design cues, exclusive standard specification and a cockpit created for the enjoyment of driving pleasure at its most intense treat those on board to a performance experience head and shoulders above anything else in the midsize premium segment. From November 2019, the Saloon and Touring models will also be available in BMW M340i First Edition guise. Limited to 340 units in each case, the First Edition will include particularly enticing design and equipment features.





A 374 hp straight-six unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology, an M Sport differential, M Sport suspension including variable sport steering and M Sport brakes, plus bespoke M exterior features with optimised aerodynamic properties form a flawlessly composed overall package designed to maximise performance. The new BMW M340i xDrive Saloon powers from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds, the new BMW M340i xDrive Touring in 4.5 seconds. This makes both models half a second quicker than the range-topping variants of the outgoing 3 Series.





M Technic Package with optimised cooling system available as an option for the BMW M340i xDrive Saloon.

The highly efficient cooling system in the new BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring keeps the engine, transmission and brakes at their ideal operating temperature not only in everyday driving, but also when the cars are pushed to their sporting extremes. It comprises a high-temperature and a low-temperature circuit, plus indirect charge air cooling. A split-cooling valve makes it possible to temporarily shut off crankcase cooling, thereby optimising warm-up behaviour. Also available as an option for the new BMW M340i xDrive Saloon is the M Technic Package, which adds two remote coolant radiators to meet the particularly high demands placed on temperature management at the outer limits of sporty driving – especially in high ambient temperatures.





The new six-cylinder in-line engine delivers its prodigious power to a highly distinctive backing track afforded even greater resonance by the standard M Sport exhaust system. The flap-controlled system hits a particularly rich and thrilling note when SPORT or SPORT+ mode is engaged using the Driving Experience Control switch. The sound accompanying the burgeoning swell of engine power creates a spine-tingling acoustic experience for the occupants of the new BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring. The dual-branch, twin-tailpipe exhaust system incorporates two petrol particulate filters, enabling the BMW M duo to satisfy the stipulations of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.





The new straight-six power unit teams up as standard with the latest-generation eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, standout features of which include an optimised hydraulic control system, low converter slip, effective damping of rotational irregularities and extremely sporty gear shifts. The ratio spacing is perfectly attuned to the engine’s performance characteristics, and so lends itself to pulsating bursts of speed, while enhancing both driving comfort and efficiency. The selector lever and standard shift paddles on the steering wheel can both be used to assume manual control of the gear selection process. There is also a Launch Control function for accelerating off the line with maximum dynamic intent.





Stopping power is delivered by the likewise standard M Sport brakes, whose extremely sporty setup is headlined by short pedal travel and a distinct pressure point. This braking system features a particularly direct pedal ratio together with a special hydraulic configuration comprising four-piston fixed callipers and 348-millimetre discs at the front wheels and single-piston floating callipers with 345-millimetre discs at the rear. The blue-painted callipers bear the M logo.





The new BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring ride as standard on bespoke 18-inch M light-alloy wheels shod with mixed-size tyres measuring 225/45 R 18 at the front and 255/40 R 18 at the rear. Likewise model-specific 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in three designs can be found on the options list along with 19-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, again with mixed-size tyres. The high-performance tyres available as an option for the 19-inch M light-alloy wheels enable highly effective transmission of longitudinal and lateral forces.









