Home » News » BMW » New BMW i3s officially unveiled

New BMW i3s officially unveiled

28 August 2017 17:57:27

BMW is enhancing the i3 range with the introduction of a new sporty and more aggressive version of the electric urban car. It is called simply BMW i3sand uses a series of new design elements.

Both the front and rear aprons are new. At the front, the bumper inlay and its U-shaped surroundings are in black finish. The front fascia's side sections are bordered on their lower edge by accent strips in BMW i Blue or Frozen Grey that emphasize the width of the car, complementing the front fascia. 

The accent in the closed BMW kidney grille is also painted in high-gloss black to give the grille a more prominent appearance. On the first-ever BMW i3s, the roofline accent also sports the same high-gloss black finish as the A-pillars.
 
Underneath all of the design elements, the first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension that includes a 10-millimeter drop in height. Visually broader high-gloss black wheel arch moldings' emphasize an increase of 40 millimeters track width compared to the BMW i3 providing a stable stance and sportier looks. 
New BMW i3s officially unveiled
New BMW i3s officially unveiled Photos

The BMW i3s comes standard with exclusive 20- inch light-alloy wheels in bicolor double-spoke design, which are 1⁄2-inch wider than the previously available. Customers can also specify these wheels in Jet Back finish as a no-cost option.

The first ever BMW i3s provides zero emissions and features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. Its updated drive system includes modified motor control and specific taper roller bearings, which have been utilized to optimize power delivery and the performance curve at higher rpm. 

At the limits of the motor speed range, the power and torque of the enhanced drive system represent an improvement of up to 40 percent over the BMW i3. The driving dynamics and enhanced e-Driving abilities are significant especially at higher engine speeds when higher performance and higher torque is more noticeable.

he first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension with specially developed springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. Drivers can now also select SPORT mode using the Driving Dynamics Control switch. This initiates more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics to accentuate the car's sporting edge. Just 6.8 seconds is enough to see the BMW i3s burst past 60 mph on its way to a top speed of 100 mph.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

New BMW i3s officially unveiled Photos (2 photos)
  • New BMW i3s officially unveiled
  • New BMW i3s officially unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar introduced

    2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar introduced

  2. Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled

    Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled

  3. New BMW i3s officially unveiled

    New BMW i3s officially unveiled

  4.  
  5. Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV

    Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV

  6. SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video

    SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video

  7. Tesla truck will come in September

    Tesla truck will come in September

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2002 BMW 330Ci Clubsport

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 2003 BMW 330i Performance Package

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSA

    Engine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in USChevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner modelsBMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com