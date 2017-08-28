New BMW i3s officially unveiled
28 August 2017 17:57:27
|Tweet
BMW is enhancing the i3 range with the introduction of a new sporty and more aggressive version of the electric urban car. It is called simply BMW i3sand uses a series of new design elements.
Both the front and rear aprons are new. At the front, the bumper inlay and its U-shaped surroundings are in black finish. The front fascia's side sections are bordered on their lower edge by accent strips in BMW i Blue or Frozen Grey that emphasize the width of the car, complementing the front fascia.
The accent in the closed BMW kidney grille is also painted in high-gloss black to give the grille a more prominent appearance. On the first-ever BMW i3s, the roofline accent also sports the same high-gloss black finish as the A-pillars.
Underneath all of the design elements, the first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension that includes a 10-millimeter drop in height. Visually broader high-gloss black wheel arch moldings' emphasize an increase of 40 millimeters track width compared to the BMW i3 providing a stable stance and sportier looks.
The BMW i3s comes standard with exclusive 20- inch light-alloy wheels in bicolor double-spoke design, which are 1⁄2-inch wider than the previously available. Customers can also specify these wheels in Jet Back finish as a no-cost option.
The first ever BMW i3s provides zero emissions and features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. Its updated drive system includes modified motor control and specific taper roller bearings, which have been utilized to optimize power delivery and the performance curve at higher rpm.
At the limits of the motor speed range, the power and torque of the enhanced drive system represent an improvement of up to 40 percent over the BMW i3. The driving dynamics and enhanced e-Driving abilities are significant especially at higher engine speeds when higher performance and higher torque is more noticeable.
he first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension with specially developed springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. Drivers can now also select SPORT mode using the Driving Dynamics Control switch. This initiates more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics to accentuate the car's sporting edge. Just 6.8 seconds is enough to see the BMW i3s burst past 60 mph on its way to a top speed of 100 mph.
New BMW i3s officially unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar introduced
Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
New BMW i3s officially unveiled
-
Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
Tesla truck will come in September
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 BMW 330Ci ClubsportEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 BMW 330i Performance PackageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSAEngine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...