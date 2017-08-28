New BMW i3s officially unveiled

BMW is enhancing the i3 range with the introduction of a new sporty and more aggressive version of the electric urban car. It is called simply BMW i3sand uses a series of new design elements.





Both the front and rear aprons are new. At the front, the bumper inlay and its U-shaped surroundings are in black finish. The front fascia's side sections are bordered on their lower edge by accent strips in BMW i Blue or Frozen Grey that emphasize the width of the car, complementing the front fascia.





The accent in the closed BMW kidney grille is also painted in high-gloss black to give the grille a more prominent appearance. On the first-ever BMW i3s, the roofline accent also sports the same high-gloss black finish as the A-pillars.

Underneath all of the design elements, the first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension that includes a 10-millimeter drop in height. Visually broader high-gloss black wheel arch moldings' emphasize an increase of 40 millimeters track width compared to the BMW i3 providing a stable stance and sportier looks.





The BMW i3s comes standard with exclusive 20- inch light-alloy wheels in bicolor double-spoke design, which are 1⁄2-inch wider than the previously available. Customers can also specify these wheels in Jet Back finish as a no-cost option.





The first ever BMW i3s provides zero emissions and features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. Its updated drive system includes modified motor control and specific taper roller bearings, which have been utilized to optimize power delivery and the performance curve at higher rpm.





At the limits of the motor speed range, the power and torque of the enhanced drive system represent an improvement of up to 40 percent over the BMW i3. The driving dynamics and enhanced e-Driving abilities are significant especially at higher engine speeds when higher performance and higher torque is more noticeable.





he first-ever BMW i3s features a sports suspension with specially developed springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. Drivers can now also select SPORT mode using the Driving Dynamics Control switch. This initiates more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics to accentuate the car's sporting edge. Just 6.8 seconds is enough to see the BMW i3s burst past 60 mph on its way to a top speed of 100 mph.





