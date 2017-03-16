New Audi A6, A7, A8 - Official sketch
16 March 2017 15:36:25
|Tweet
Audi has published a sketch with the upcoming A6, A7 and A8 models. More than that, Audi’s chief designer Marc Lichte offered an interview for our colleagues from L’argus about those models.
According to the German official, the new models will have a new design. You will notice a larger single frame grille which will be different on all three cars. The grille will be imposing on the A8, sportier on the A6 and smaller on the A6.
The headlights will also have different positions and the hood will feature special design modifications on all three models. As a result, Audi will come with a new brand identity and A8, A7 and A6 will feature different styling in order to recognize them easier.
As you already know, the Audi A8 will be revealed this summer. It will come at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The A7 Sportback will be showcased in 2018 and it will be followed by the A6.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Pornhub is helping Boston and New Jersey authorities to clean up the snow with branded plows
New Audi A6, A7, A8 - Official sketch
Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV on the streets of London
-
Ferrari 812 Superfast unveiled in Geneva
Ssangyong XAVL Concept introduced in Geneva
2017 Nissan Qashqai facelift unveiled
Related Specs
1996 Audi S8Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Audi S6Engine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3000-4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar
Vanda Electrics is a company from Singapore and during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the officials have unveiled their first car. But this is not a car ...
Vanda Electrics is a company from Singapore and during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the officials have unveiled their first car. But this is not a car ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen sales rise globally in 2016
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Gadgets
Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...