New Aston Martin Vantage enters production

Important day for Aston Martin, who started a new era at Gaydon factory with the introduction of the new Vantage on the assembly line. With the first Vantage coming off the British brand’s Gaydon production line today, deliveries to customers will commence later this month.





Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said: “Today marks an exciting moment for the entire company and an important day in the history of Aston Martin. The outgoing Vantage was the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history and we believe its successor will surpass that. We will do this by retention of our important existing owners and through repositioning of the car, create new customers in new countries. The new Vantage ticks all the boxes for a luxury sports car and unashamedly aspires to be the best in its segment. With the imminent launch of the DBS Superleggera, we are on track to replace each of our existing two-door sports car models by the end of this year.”





Hand-built at the company’s sports car production plant and headquarters, in Gaydon, Warwickshire, the new Vantage joins the Rapide S, the DB11 family, and the soon to be launched DBS Superleggera. The new Vantage is the second in a line of seven new models to be launched over a period of seven years, in line with the company’s ‘Second Century Plan’, which takes the 105-year-old company into its next century of operation.









