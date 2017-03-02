Home » News » Miscellaneous » NCWC Inc Achieves A Rating from Better Business Bureau
NCWC Inc Achieves A Rating from Better Business Bureau
2 March 2017 21:56:28
|Tweet
NCWC Inc. has achieved an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The announcement comes as good news to a firm that has invested heavily in providing reliable coverage for their customer base. The BBB’s rating has assured that their efforts have not gone to waste - they are now one of the top rated consumer service agreement providers in the nation.
A company executive recently commented on the achievement, “This is really exciting news for us, we’ve strived to provide customer driven coverage from our clients from day one. Achieving an A rating from the BBB is no easy feat, we’ve put countless hours into strategizing how to focus on customer satisfaction and reliable coverage without sacrificing either for the other. Our rating will help us progress forward with a new sense of legitimacy to clients looking to find valuable consumer service agreements.”
The Better Business Bureau is a non-profit organization that is a major player in the consumer protection industry. It’s primary function allows for customers to rate their experience with a firm in order to provide potential clients with reliable a non-biased information on a firm they might be looking to engage with. In addition, the firm acts as a mediator for customers who are wishing to file disputes with firms they have employed. Last year the BBB handled over 500,000 disputes with firms across the world. Achieving a high-rating with the BBB is seen as a reputable way of showing that your firm is a reliable point of call for any business needs.
“We believe we are the number one consumer service agreements provider in the North East American region. Our new rating with the BBB further solidifies this position,” a company spokes-person said.
The new rating is a solidifier of the commonly known reliability that NCWC has exhibited as a extended warranty provider over the past few years. Customers have been extremely happy with the professionalism that has been instilled in the company since day one. Mark McCane, a customer of the firm for two years, stated, “Dealing with NCWC Inc. has been a pleasure, I have a lot of friends who have had exceptionally bad experiences with service agreement providers in the past. Many avoid legitimate claims or take long amounts of time to process paperwork. My experience with NCWC Inc. has been the opposite - I made a claim for a repair about a year ago and it was processed extremely quickly - I was also given a rental car for the four days that my car was away in the shop. I couldn’t be happier with the service I’ve been provided and will definitely be recommending the company to my friends.”
If you’d like additional information on the consumer service agreements that NCWC Inc. provides to their customers please head to their url at: www.ncwcinc.com. Alternatively you can phone them directly at 800-599-9557.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...