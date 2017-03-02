NCWC Inc Achieves A Rating from Better Business Bureau

NCWC Inc. has achieved an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The announcement comes as good news to a firm that has invested heavily in providing reliable coverage for their customer base. The BBB’s rating has assured that their efforts have not gone to waste - they are now one of the top rated consumer service agreement providers in the nation.





A company executive recently commented on the achievement, “This is really exciting news for us, we’ve strived to provide customer driven coverage from our clients from day one. Achieving an A rating from the BBB is no easy feat, we’ve put countless hours into strategizing how to focus on customer satisfaction and reliable coverage without sacrificing either for the other. Our rating will help us progress forward with a new sense of legitimacy to clients looking to find valuable consumer service agreements.”





The Better Business Bureau is a non-profit organization that is a major player in the consumer protection industry. It’s primary function allows for customers to rate their experience with a firm in order to provide potential clients with reliable a non-biased information on a firm they might be looking to engage with. In addition, the firm acts as a mediator for customers who are wishing to file disputes with firms they have employed. Last year the BBB handled over 500,000 disputes with firms across the world. Achieving a high-rating with the BBB is seen as a reputable way of showing that your firm is a reliable point of call for any business needs.





“We believe we are the number one consumer service agreements provider in the North East American region. Our new rating with the BBB further solidifies this position,” a company spokes-person said.





The new rating is a solidifier of the commonly known reliability that NCWC has exhibited as a extended warranty provider over the past few years. Customers have been extremely happy with the professionalism that has been instilled in the company since day one. Mark McCane, a customer of the firm for two years, stated, “Dealing with NCWC Inc. has been a pleasure, I have a lot of friends who have had exceptionally bad experiences with service agreement providers in the past. Many avoid legitimate claims or take long amounts of time to process paperwork. My experience with NCWC Inc. has been the opposite - I made a claim for a repair about a year ago and it was processed extremely quickly - I was also given a rental car for the four days that my car was away in the shop. I couldn’t be happier with the service I’ve been provided and will definitely be recommending the company to my friends.”





If you’d like additional information on the consumer service agreements that NCWC Inc. provides to their customers please head to their url at: www.ncwcinc.com . Alternatively you can phone them directly at 800-599-9557.

