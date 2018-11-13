Every petrolhead is willing to sell a kidney in order to drive a Nissan GT-R. But tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka got herself a new Nissan GT-R. But don't get mad because Osaka is Nissan Global Brand Ambassador.





Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 21-year-old Osaka will be able to drive to tennis practice as quickly as legally allowed – and thanks to the car’s bold, advanced design with real trunk space, with as many balls and racquets as she needs to hone her craft.





Osaka joined Nissan as brand ambassador in September, shortly after becoming the first Japanese player in history to win a women’s singles Grand Slam.





Here is the story of Naomi Osaka and its new Nissan GT-R.

Tags: gt-r, naomi osaka, nissan, nissan gt-r, nissan naomi osaka

Posted in Nissan, Various News