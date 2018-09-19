Naomi Osaka becomes Nissan brand ambassador

She's the name everyone knows after this US Open final. So many brands wanted her as an ambassador. even the automotive brands. Nissan was the fastest to sign her.





Just days after her first Grand Slam championship, Nissan named 20-year-old tennis player Naomi Osaka its newest brand ambassador.





The announcement was made at Nissan’s Global Headquarters in Yokohama, marking one of Osaka’s first appearances in Japan since winning the title.





Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a women’s singles Grand Slam. Born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian-American father, she moved to the U.S. when she was 3 years old and competes for Japan.





As part of the partnership, Osaka will appear in global promotions and advertising for Nissan, and Nissan will support her activities as a tennis player, including providing Nissan vehicles at her tour destinations.





“This week has been a dream come to life, and I’m so honored to represent Japan and Nissan on the world stage,” Osaka said. “I was drawn to partner with Nissan because of its strong Japanese DNA and global competitive spirit. The brand is always challenging expectations, and I look forward to bringing its vision for driving excitement to new audiences around the world.”













