Mopar celebrates with 19 Dodge Challenger special edition

Mopar is customising FCA cars for already a decade. To celebrate this tradition and to attract even more interest from Dodge fans, Mopar unveiles ’19 Dodge Challenger. Based on the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, the Mopar ’19 Challenger carries several exterior and interior features only available on this limited production Mopar-branded muscle car.





Available in either Pitch Black or White Knuckle, the Mopar ’19 Challenger builds upon the popular R/T Scat Pack model with a variety of head-turning exterior touches. Most noticeable is the unique Mopar Shakedown graphics, accented with asymmetrical Mopar Blue center stripes that run from the top of the front fascia to the rear decklid spoiler.

The popular Shaker Hood package by Mopar provides a hint of vintage styling with an active, air-gulping scoop flanked with Shaker badges on both sides. Functional black hood pins provide a classic look. Out back, the rear decklid spoiler carries a unique Mopar Design badge.





Standard 20-inch x 9-inch forged aluminum wheels riding on Goodyear P245/45ZR20 performance tires are enhanced with genuine Mopar-branded center caps and valve stem caps. Mopar wheel locks are standard.

The potent 392-cubic inch HEMI V-8 engine pumps out 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard six-speed manual transmission makes a powerful heritage statement that enhances the base Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, while a quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.





Stopping power is provided by Brembo four-wheel disc performance brakes with red calipers.





Performance front cloth seats wear a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seat backs for a touch of attitude. A custom Mopar ’19 instrument panel badge adorns the passenger-side air vent. Completing the standard interior accessories are premium Berber floor mats and polished door-sill guards with the Challenger logo.

















