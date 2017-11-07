Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler

We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, is already introducing more than 200 new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories.





New Mopar products include Jeep Performance Parts lifts kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and rock rails. Mopar accessories for the Wrangler include a roof rack for mounting a variety of lifestyle cargo carriers, a tailgate table, vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and more.





New Jeep Performance Parts LED off-road lights, available in 5- and 7-inch applications, pump out a maximum of 8,000 lumens, putting commercial and military grade illumination into the hands of hard core off-roaders.

The off-road lights mount to the frame rails, winch guard or windshield via new Jeep Performance Parts off-road light brackets. A new auxiliary switch bank featuring its own power distribution center offers an organized central area for operating accessories such as the off-road lights, winch and other electrical-powered items.





Available new beadlock-capable 17-inch aluminum wheels feature a 12 mm offset and accommodate oversize tires to help tackle off-road conditions. Additional 17-inch five-spoke off-road wheel options are available in silver or black, as well as a “gear” design inspired by the Jeep Performance Parts logo. A 2-inch lift kit offers additional off-road clearance and, when paired with Wrangler high-top fender flares, can accommodate oversize 37-inch tires for serious off-road adventures.





New Mopar accessories available for Wrangler include mesh and solid bikini tops, fitting the vehicle’s open-air, fun-and-freedom character while delivering protection from the sun when the hardtop is removed. New screen protectors, a first from Mopar for any vehicle, block dust and debris from cluttering Uconnect 7- and 8.4-inch display systems and even help to enhance visibility.





A few of the many additional Mopar accessories available include vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, all-weather floor mats, molded cargo trays, grab handles and fuel doors.













Tags: mopar, mopar parts, jeep performance parts, jeep performance, mopar, jeep

Posted in Jeep, Various News