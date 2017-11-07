Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
7 November 2017 04:43:59
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, is already introducing more than 200 new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories.
New Mopar products include Jeep Performance Parts lifts kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and rock rails. Mopar accessories for the Wrangler include a roof rack for mounting a variety of lifestyle cargo carriers, a tailgate table, vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and more.
New Jeep Performance Parts LED off-road lights, available in 5- and 7-inch applications, pump out a maximum of 8,000 lumens, putting commercial and military grade illumination into the hands of hard core off-roaders.
The off-road lights mount to the frame rails, winch guard or windshield via new Jeep Performance Parts off-road light brackets. A new auxiliary switch bank featuring its own power distribution center offers an organized central area for operating accessories such as the off-road lights, winch and other electrical-powered items.
Available new beadlock-capable 17-inch aluminum wheels feature a 12 mm offset and accommodate oversize tires to help tackle off-road conditions. Additional 17-inch five-spoke off-road wheel options are available in silver or black, as well as a “gear” design inspired by the Jeep Performance Parts logo. A 2-inch lift kit offers additional off-road clearance and, when paired with Wrangler high-top fender flares, can accommodate oversize 37-inch tires for serious off-road adventures.
New Mopar accessories available for Wrangler include mesh and solid bikini tops, fitting the vehicle’s open-air, fun-and-freedom character while delivering protection from the sun when the hardtop is removed. New screen protectors, a first from Mopar for any vehicle, block dust and debris from cluttering Uconnect 7- and 8.4-inch display systems and even help to enhance visibility.
A few of the many additional Mopar accessories available include vehicle graphics, tire covers available in a variety of styles and designs, all-weather floor mats, molded cargo trays, grab handles and fuel doors.
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall's Zafira ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
