Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the Romanians. But now, a 40-year old Dacia 1300 was heavily modified and now packs a 2.0 liter turbo engine with 340 horsepower.





All these ponies are sent to the wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Yes it's correct. The owner has fitted an AWD system instead of the standard FWD. The 2.0 liter turbo unit replaces the 1.3 liter 54 horsepower engine. And this must be a great car. But can it beat a BMW i8 in a quarter mile race? Let's see.

