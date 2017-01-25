Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi teases its future SUV, expected in Geneva
Mitsubishi teases its future SUV, expected in Geneva
25 January 2017 10:30:53
|Tweet
The success of cars like the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan made Mitsubishi jealous. So the Japanese manufacturer, who was recently bought by Renault-Nissan Alliance, decided to offer a compact crossover, trying to benefit from last years growth of the segment. We remind you that Nissan Qashqai was the best sold SUV in Europe and one of the models that are very popular among the clients.
The forthcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show marks a turning point for Mitsubishi with the world premiere of its next SUV.
The sporty, coupe-like SUV will line up alongside the Mitsubishi ASX and Mitsubishi Outlander to broaden the brand’s model range and introduce a whole new audience to Mitsubishi Motors.
Sharper in its expression than a conventional coupe, this new, compact SUV will feature highly chamfered contours with a wedge-shaped belt line and a distinctive V-line in the rear quarter stemming from the forward-slanted C-pillar and the chunky, muscular rear fenders.
The all-new Mitsubishi SUV will make its global debut on the Mitsubishi stand at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US
Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned
-
Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva
Mitsubishi teases its future SUV, expected in Geneva
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Related Specs
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi MakinenEngine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs
2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Mitsubishi Concept-CT MIEVEngine: Hybrid Inline-3 MIVEC & 4 Inwheel Electric Engines, Power: 130 kw / Not Available bhpN/A
2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RAEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 149.9 kw / 201 bhp, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...