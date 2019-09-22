Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept

Mitsubishi will be one of the Global car manufacturer that will have a special representation during the Tokyo Motor Show, the event which will kick off this month.





The Japanese car manufacturer said it will have big surprise for its fans, but the only details the officials gave us was a teaser picture.





Mitsubishi is planning a plug-in hybrid SUV will will probably spawn a production model. The SUV should deliver a driving experience with “reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town.”





Also, theprototypce is said to allow you “of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.”





For now there are no technical data regarding this new concept SUV.

Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi plug-in hybrid, mitsubishi suv, tokyo motor show

