Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
22 September 2019 07:04:28
|Tweet
Mitsubishi will be one of the Global car manufacturer that will have a special representation during the Tokyo Motor Show, the event which will kick off this month.
The Japanese car manufacturer said it will have big surprise for its fans, but the only details the officials gave us was a teaser picture.
Mitsubishi is planning a plug-in hybrid SUV will will probably spawn a production model. The SUV should deliver a driving experience with “reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town.”
Also, theprototypce is said to allow you “of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.”
For now there are no technical data regarding this new concept SUV.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine
The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd
Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
-
Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world
The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
Related Specs
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RAEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 149.9 kw / 201 bhp, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs
2003 Mitsubishi CZ2 Cabriolet ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse Ralliart ConceptEngine: 4G63 V6 w/Custom Intake, turbo-back Exhaust, HKS 264 Cams, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhpN/A
2004 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart ConceptEngine: MIVECN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...