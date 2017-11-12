Mitsubishi Shogun Sport announced

Mitsubishi will strengthen its UK range with the introduction of a new model in 2018, right in the early months of next year. The car will be called Mitsubishi Shogun Sport and will be the second major model launch for the brand next year in the UK, following the arrival of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in January.





It will further strengthen the manufacturer’s SUV offering, complementing the existing ASX, Outlander, L200 and Shogun models together with the forthcoming Eclipse Cross.





The seven-seat Mitsubishi Shogun Sport utilises an advanced drivetrain that allows it to mirror the outstanding off-road performance of the iconic, go-anywhere Mitsubishi Shogun.





Power is provided by a lightweight 2.4-litre diesel engine, which produces 180hp and maximum torque of 430Nm at only 2,500rpm, mated to an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and driving through the Super Select II all-wheel drive system.





The standard specification also includes such features as Hill Descent Control, Trailer Start Assist (TSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a dedicated off-road mode, which will allow a choice of driving modes that can be selected to suit differing types of terrain.





Featuring Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ visual identity, the Shogun Sport’s exterior hints at off-road driving dynamics. Inside, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport combines luxurious space for up to seven people, offering up to 1,488 litres with the rear seat folded.





Two high-specification versions will be available from launch. Both will feature leather upholstery, keyless entry with push-button start, LED daytime running lights and the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system which allows users to connect to apps or other features of their Apple or Android smartphone through the touchscreen or via voice control.









