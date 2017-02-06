Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US

Mitsubishi is using this year Chicago Motor Show to unveil a new special edition of the current Outlander Sport, a model that needs a new generation but is happy with only a new version.





Called Outlander Limited Edition the small SUV is positioned directly above the ES base model. The Outlander Sport Limited Edition boasts new alloy fuel door, black painted door mirrors and 18 inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, HID headlamps, a rear view camera and a Limited Edition badge.





While the Limited Edition trim is available in all Outlander Sport exterior colors, the interior receives a custom design with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever exclusive to the LE trim. Other interior features include aluminium pedals, heated front seats and a display audio system with Smartphone Link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be in dealerships later this month for $21,995 and available through the end of the model year.













