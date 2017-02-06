Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US
6 February 2017 18:13:26
|Tweet
Mitsubishi is using this year Chicago Motor Show to unveil a new special edition of the current Outlander Sport, a model that needs a new generation but is happy with only a new version.
Called Outlander Limited Edition the small SUV is positioned directly above the ES base model. The Outlander Sport Limited Edition boasts new alloy fuel door, black painted door mirrors and 18 inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, HID headlamps, a rear view camera and a Limited Edition badge.
While the Limited Edition trim is available in all Outlander Sport exterior colors, the interior receives a custom design with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever exclusive to the LE trim. Other interior features include aluminium pedals, heated front seats and a display audio system with Smartphone Link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be in dealerships later this month for $21,995 and available through the end of the model year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Seat Ibiza official photos and details
Porsche Platinum Edition available also for Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US
-
Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer to be unveiled in Geneva
Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture
Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva
Related Specs
2007 Mitsubishi i MiEV SportN/A, Power: 86.5 kw / 116 bhpN/A
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi MakinenEngine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs
2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...