Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV revised in the UK

Once in a while, Mitsubishi updates its most important model available on the UK market: the Outlander PHEV. The hybrid is the most popular model in its segment.





Recently the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV range has been extensively revised with a new six-variant line up comprised of Verve, Design, Dynamic, Dynamic Safety, Exceed and Exceed Safety trim levels.





Powered by the most advanced plug-in hybrid system on the market, with two electric motors providing full-time four-wheel drive regardless of driving mode, the best-selling Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has an EV range of 28 miles, CO2 emissions of just 46g/km and a fuel economy figure of 139.7mpg.





With close to 50,000 registered in the UK since 2014, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the UK’s most popular plug-in vehicle with a real-world EV range of 28 miles, emissions of 46g/km and an official fuel economy figure of 139.7 mpg (WLTP). A recent survey of Outlander PHEV customers reveals that half their average weekly mileage is driven in electric mode, with 68% charging at least once per day and 90% charging several times (2-3 times or more) per week.





All new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models feature revised seating with electronic lumbar support as standard on all models and re-contoured rear seats for more comfort and support. The dashboard has also been revised to accommodate new climate controls and a larger infotainment systems.





The new, entry-level Verve trim offers many luxury features including DAB radio, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless operation, rear parking sensors, a rear spoiler, cruise control, electric folding door mirrors, LED DRLs, headlamps washers, automatic headlamps, rains sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror and a programmable climate control system which can warm or cool the car in advance of a journey. Prices for the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Verve start at £35,455.





The new Design trim, priced from £36,455, adds 18-inch alloy wheels, Mitsubishi’s new eight-inch Smartphone Line Display Audio (SDA) system with smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a more intuitive interface than the outgoing version and integrated reversing camera display.





The Dynamic, priced from £38,555, adds leather upholstery with an eight-way adjustable electric driver’s seat, black headlining, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, while the top Exceed variant, priced from £40,955 OTR, adds integrated TomTom satellite navigation, diamond quilted leather upholstery, LED headlights with LED high beam, LED front fog lights, 360-degree camera, heated steering wheel, power tailgate and twin rear USB sockets.

















