Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 200.000 units sold
14 April 2019 06:20:33
It's on the market for some years, but people choose its hybrid version very often, helping it achieve an important milestone. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a hit.
The world's first plug-in hybrid SUV has achieved a key milestone with sales of 200,000 worldwide since its launch in 2013.
The Outlander PHEV is MMC's technology flagship, and its success demonstrates the scale of consumer demand for electrified vehicles as the automobile industry undergoes a profound technology change.
Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as of the end of December 2018. It also has been Europe's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle over the past four years (2015-2018).
The latest 2019 Outlander PHEV model delivers lowered CO2 emissions levels, with 40 g/km (NEDC Correlated)/46 g/km (WLTP) and excellent fuel economy, with 1.8 l/100km (NEDC Correlated)/2.0 l/100km (WLTP) and a zero-emission range of 54 km (NEDC Correlated)/45 km (WLTP).
