Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

11 October 2018 18:21:23

Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September confirm this once again. 

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK sold 3,233 passenger cars, a 35 percent increase compared to the same month last year, with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV accounting for 1,325 of those sales, a jump of 9% compared to September 2017.

Of those sales, almost 40% were to private customers, people who desire a practical, all-purpose vehicle that can run on low-cost electricity for day-to-day driving with petrol power for longer runs.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September Photos

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV actually accounted for close to half of all sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles to private customers in the UK in September, while an astonishing 78% of individual and small business users in the UK who bought a plug-in hybrid in September opted for a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV represented 28% of the plug-in hybrid segment for the month. Year-to-date Outlander PHEV sales have topped 5,731 units, which equates to 17% of the total plug-in hybrid market in the UK.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mitsubishi, Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September Photos (1 photos)
  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Chevrolet Blazer available in the US

    2019 Chevrolet Blazer available in the US

  2. 2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

    2018 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

  3. 2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

    2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced

    Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced

  6. Mini introduces new Classic, Sport and Exclusive trim levels

    Mini introduces new Classic, Sport and Exclusive trim levels

  7. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen

    Engine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti Project Black S announcedInfiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces partnership with MicrosoftVolkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special videoKen Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
Copyright CarSession.com