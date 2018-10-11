Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
11 October 2018 18:21:23
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September confirm this once again.
Mitsubishi Motors in the UK sold 3,233 passenger cars, a 35 percent increase compared to the same month last year, with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV accounting for 1,325 of those sales, a jump of 9% compared to September 2017.
Of those sales, almost 40% were to private customers, people who desire a practical, all-purpose vehicle that can run on low-cost electricity for day-to-day driving with petrol power for longer runs.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV actually accounted for close to half of all sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles to private customers in the UK in September, while an astonishing 78% of individual and small business users in the UK who bought a plug-in hybrid in September opted for a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV represented 28% of the plug-in hybrid segment for the month. Year-to-date Outlander PHEV sales have topped 5,731 units, which equates to 17% of the total plug-in hybrid market in the UK.
