Mitsubishi Outlander Keiko Edition launched in UK
Mitsubishi Outlander Keiko Edition launched in UK
12 June 2017 16:08:14
Mitsubishi is expanding the current Outlander range in the UK with the introduction of the Keiko special edition. Available to order now and priced from £27,999, the new special edition is based on the Mitsubishi Outlander 3.
For only £550 more than the Mitsubishi Outlander 3, the Keiko adds leather seats and the feature-laden Mitsubishi Global Navigation (MGN) unit.
The MGN unit supports Apple CarPlay and also Android Auto, which provides voice-controlled operation of Google Maps, Google Play music and other apps. Key features also include a wide 6.5-inch touchscreen LCD display, DAB radio, TomTom satellite navigation and CD/DVD player.
Other highlights of the Keiko’s standard specification include dual-zone air conditioning, privacy glass, keyless operation with a stop/start button, seven seats with split/folding third row, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, seven airbags, electronic parking brake (auto only) and Brake Auto Hold (auto only).
Power is provided by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is available with automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. The on-demand 4WD system improves stability, traction, fuel economy and emissions. Manual versions return 53.3 mpg on the combined fuel economy cycle with CO2 emissions of 139g/km, while automatic versions are capable of 48.7 mpg and produce 154g/km.
