Mitsubishi Outlander Keiko Edition launched in UK

Mitsubishi is expanding the current Outlander range in the UK with the introduction of the Keiko special edition. Available to order now and priced from £27,999, the new special edition is based on the Mitsubishi Outlander 3.





For only £550 more than the Mitsubishi Outlander 3, the Keiko adds leather seats and the feature-laden Mitsubishi Global Navigation (MGN) unit.





The MGN unit supports Apple CarPlay and also Android Auto, which provides voice-controlled operation of Google Maps, Google Play music and other apps. Key features also include a wide 6.5-inch touchscreen LCD display, DAB radio, TomTom satellite navigation and CD/DVD player.





Other highlights of the Keiko’s standard specification include dual-zone air conditioning, privacy glass, keyless operation with a stop/start button, seven seats with split/folding third row, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, seven airbags, electronic parking brake (auto only) and Brake Auto Hold (auto only).





Power is provided by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is available with automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. The on-demand 4WD system improves stability, traction, fuel economy and emissions. Manual versions return 53.3 mpg on the combined fuel economy cycle with CO2 emissions of 139g/km, while automatic versions are capable of 48.7 mpg and produce 154g/km.

















Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi outlander keiko, mitsubishi outlander, mitsubishi outlander keiko uk, outlander uk

