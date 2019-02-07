Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK

The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation Mitsubishi L200.





L200 was the UK’s best-selling pick-up truck in January 2019. Nearly one in every three pick-ups sold in the UK during January was a Mitsubishi L200.





Sales of the Mitsubishi L200 in January totalled 1,237 units, compared to 636 in January 2018. This 88.6% increase in sales year on year has been accomplished in a Light Commercial Vehicle market that was up 13.4% with a total of 3,808 units sold in January 2019 compared to 3,359 last year.





In January 2019 the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian Black Edition was launched. Limited to just 500 vehicles, the Barbarian Black Edition features black wheels, black detailing and a choice of rear load area accessory: either a GST hardtop with sliding side windows, a Mitsubishi Fullbox or a black aluminium roll top with black sports bars. The L200 Barbarian Black Edition is priced from £30,500.





Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said “The Mitsubishi L200 pick-up has been a backbone for small businesses in the UK for many years and continues to be a vital vehicle for Mitsubishi and our plans for growth for 2019 and beyond.”









Tags: mitsubishi l200, mitsubishi l200 barbarian black edition, mitsubishi l200 sales

Posted in Mitsubishi, Market News