Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

15 October 2018 18:24:15

Mitsubishi is regarded as one of the experts when it comes to SUV's and pick-up trucks. The Japanese manufacturer has a long tradition in building off-road vehicles. Even so, the last version of its L200 pick-up, sold also in Europe, was a car developed with Fiat. Not such an honouring joint-venture.

It seems that Mitsubishi wants to solve this collaboration once and for all. The Japanese manufacturer announced that it will launch a new L200 pick-up.

For 40 years Mitsubishi Motors has been building tough pick-up trucks. More than 4.7 million Mitsubishi L200s have been produced since it first debuted in 1978 and on November 9 Mitsubishi Motors will reveal the next chapter in the L200 story: The Series 6 Mitsubishi L200.
Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre
Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre Photos

Designed to be “Engineered Beyond Tough”, the new model has enhanced performance, functionality, durability, safety and refinement based on feedback from owners across the world.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mitsubishi, Future Cars

Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre Photos (1 photos)
  • Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Cupra Ateca UK pricing announced

    Cupra Ateca UK pricing announced

  2. Fiat 500 Collezione introduced in UK

    Fiat 500 Collezione introduced in UK

  3. Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

    Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in Novembre

  4.  
  5. McLaren Speedtail will be revealed on October 26 - we have a new teaser picture

    McLaren Speedtail will be revealed on October 26 - we have a new teaser picture

  6. Skoda Scala is the name of the upcoming compact hatchback imagined by the Czech manufacturer

    Skoda Scala is the name of the upcoming compact hatchback imagined by the Czech manufacturer

  7. These are the new Fiestas Red and Black Editions

    These are the new Fiestas Red and Black Editions

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen

    Engine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs

  2. 2003 Mitsubishi CZ2 Cabriolet Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  3. 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Evoution VII WRC2

    Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 300.0 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Prototype-S

    Engine: Type 4B11 Aluminum Inline-4, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp, Torque: 343.02 nm / 253 ft lbs

  5. 2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New YorkVolkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in SeptemberMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...

Gadgets

Range Rover Sport completes autonomous testRange Rover Sport completes autonomous test
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special videoKen Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
Copyright CarSession.com