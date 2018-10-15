Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in November
Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in November
15 October 2018 18:24:15
Mitsubishi is regarded as one of the experts when it comes to SUV's and pick-up trucks. The Japanese manufacturer has a long tradition in building off-road vehicles. Even so, the last version of its L200 pick-up, sold also in Europe, was a car developed with Fiat. Not such an honouring joint-venture.
It seems that Mitsubishi wants to solve this collaboration once and for all. The Japanese manufacturer announced that it will launch a new L200 pick-up.
For 40 years Mitsubishi Motors has been building tough pick-up trucks. More than 4.7 million Mitsubishi L200s have been produced since it first debuted in 1978 and on November 9 Mitsubishi Motors will reveal the next chapter in the L200 story: The Series 6 Mitsubishi L200.
Designed to be “Engineered Beyond Tough”, the new model has enhanced performance, functionality, durability, safety and refinement based on feedback from owners across the world.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Vauxhall to launch eight new models
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
