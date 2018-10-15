Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in November

Mitsubishi L200 new model to be launched in November

15 October 2018 18:24:15

Mitsubishi is regarded as one of the experts when it comes to SUV's and pick-up trucks. The Japanese manufacturer has a long tradition in building off-road vehicles. Even so, the last version of its L200 pick-up, sold also in Europe, was a car developed with Fiat. Not such an honouring joint-venture.

It seems that Mitsubishi wants to solve this collaboration once and for all. The Japanese manufacturer announced that it will launch a new L200 pick-up.

For 40 years Mitsubishi Motors has been building tough pick-up trucks. More than 4.7 million Mitsubishi L200s have been produced since it first debuted in 1978 and on November 9 Mitsubishi Motors will reveal the next chapter in the L200 story: The Series 6 Mitsubishi L200.
Designed to be “Engineered Beyond Tough”, the new model has enhanced performance, functionality, durability, safety and refinement based on feedback from owners across the world.


