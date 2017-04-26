Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior detailed
Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior detailed
26 April 2017 18:10:15
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham to showcase a one-off vehicle built with Top Gear. It is based on the current Mitsubishi L200 and it was developed in secret, under the codename Project Swarm.
‘Project Swarm’ is built in the style of a ‘Pre-Runner’ off-road vehicle – specially modified production vehicles that are beefed-up to ‘pre-run’ stages of off-road desert racers.
Tom Ford, Associate Editor for Top Gear magazine, recently named as one of Top Gear America’s hosts, joined forces with renowned engineer Ralph Hosier of RH Engineering, best known for his work on National Geographic Channel show Supercar Megabuild, to transform his standard Mitsubishi L200.
While it still has the interior of a production L200, enhanced by a set of bespoke Cobra racing seats, the Desert Warrior has been made even more capable thanks to a range of additions, including an external roll cage, heavily modified suspension, oversized wheels with self-inflating tyres, long range LED lights and some extra kit that will be needed to negotiate some of the world’s harshest terrain.
Top Gear is planning to use the Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior for a very special upcoming challenge which will feature in the magazine, and online.
Commenting on his radical Mitsubishi L200, Tom Ford, said: “I’ve always had an obsession with ‘Pre-runners’ and this is my idea of the perfect desert truck. It’s a very serious truck but it’s got that little bit of theatre that makes me think it’s got something extra to it. It’s still an L200, but it has been made to be max-attack and it will not break. It’s exactly what I wanted – something that has the appearance of a Hot Wheels toy and is every bit as tough as it looks!”
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
